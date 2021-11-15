Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

VVI opened at $47.65 on Friday. Viad has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at $13,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 15.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at $9,648,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at $5,843,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 660.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.