Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

FRHC opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freedom has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $72.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freedom will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Freedom by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Freedom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

