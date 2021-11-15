Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) to Buy

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PWSC. William Blair began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.03 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $273,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.