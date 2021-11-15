Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TMST stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $712.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.06. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

