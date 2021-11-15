Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $811.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

