Zebi Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,703.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $25,703.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00095944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.24 or 0.07111244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,685.27 or 0.99836280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,091,834,356 coins and its circulating supply is 836,043,481 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

