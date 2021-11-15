Zenfuse Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $430,897.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00221377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00086706 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

