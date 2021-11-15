Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $781,500.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.