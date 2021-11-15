Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,800 shares of company stock worth $11,857,311 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

