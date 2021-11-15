Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $12.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZETA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,808. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

