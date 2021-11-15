Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.81.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.