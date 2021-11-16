$0.02 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.25). Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,497 shares of company stock worth $603,718. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,800. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $389.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

