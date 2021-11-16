$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. Citigroup upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

