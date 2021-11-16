-$0.04 EPS Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HITI shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

