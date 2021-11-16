$0.06 EPS Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WM Technology.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 1,374,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

