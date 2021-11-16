$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,634 shares of company stock valued at $291,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 503,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

