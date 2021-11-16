$0.33 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 187,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.