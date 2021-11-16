-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is $0.41. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

AVIR stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,035,000 after buying an additional 645,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

