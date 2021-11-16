$0.38 EPS Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 974,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 175.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 221,628 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 160.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

