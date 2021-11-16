$0.63 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Albany International posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

AIN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.69. 2,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,481. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37. Albany International has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 161.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

