$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Timken reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Timken by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Timken by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Timken by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.72. Timken has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

