$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Prologis reported sales of $987.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

Prologis stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.47. 1,309,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,281. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $150.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

