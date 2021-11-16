-$1.32 EPS Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce earnings per share of ($1.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($2.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. 4,896,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,568. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $208,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.