-$1.32 EPS Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce earnings per share of ($1.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($2.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. 4,896,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,568. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $208,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.