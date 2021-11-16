$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $2.54 million. Aravive reported sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ARAV opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

