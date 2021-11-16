$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.26. 2,614,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,031. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.98%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

