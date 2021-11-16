109,778 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 109,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $32,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $24,112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $7,232,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $405,162.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $314,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,037 shares of company stock worth $4,696,514 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

