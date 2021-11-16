116,437 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,175,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,869,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,470,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,097,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

