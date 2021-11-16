14,314 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,917 shares of company stock worth $1,008,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

