14,977 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $801,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,320,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $97.22 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.