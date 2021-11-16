$174.50 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to post sales of $174.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.13 million. EZCORP posted sales of $166.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $711.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.99 million to $712.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $768.42 million, with estimates ranging from $762.52 million to $774.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EZCORP.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 30.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

