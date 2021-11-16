1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $435,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $390.66 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $370.52 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

