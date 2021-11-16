1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,936,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

