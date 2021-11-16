1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fisker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $2,502,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.