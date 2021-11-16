1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 54,122 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,122 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $266.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Sierra Metals Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.