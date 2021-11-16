1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,448 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $340.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.63 and its 200-day moving average is $366.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

