1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 54.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,231 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

