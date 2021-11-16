1World Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. 1World has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $12,069.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00213447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010454 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.