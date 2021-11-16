$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 340.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.16. 666,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,517. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

