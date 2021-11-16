$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 340.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.16. 666,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,517. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

