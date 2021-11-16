$2.86 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post $2.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $4.89 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 368.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $6.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.83. 36,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,875. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $404.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcimoto by 230.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcimoto by 3,743.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 449,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcimoto by 104.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcimoto by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arcimoto by 457.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,328 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

