20,000 Shares in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $4,028,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $3,524,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $1,259,000.

Get DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DILAU opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DILAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.