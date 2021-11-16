$213.75 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $213.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.50 million. Rayonier posted sales of $196.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $868.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $868.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $905.25 million, with estimates ranging from $870.50 million to $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,321. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

