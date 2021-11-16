2,176,056 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,375,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.31.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is 26.43. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.12 by 0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

