$23.31 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post sales of $23.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $24.61 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

CTT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $425.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 2,612,201 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at about $4,861,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.