23,343 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,500 shares of company stock worth $2,727,135. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

STEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

