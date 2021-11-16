2,851 Shares in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 128.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

