29,871 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.