29,871 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

