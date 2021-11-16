$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.76 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.21. The stock had a trading volume of 358,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

