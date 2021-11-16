$355.81 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will announce sales of $355.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.42 million. DouYu International reported sales of $373.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of DOYU stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,424. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DouYu International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in DouYu International by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,606,986 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

