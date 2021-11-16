3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 1,290.5% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,457,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. 3DX Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

