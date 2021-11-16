4,481 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90.

